Kansas making preparations for November election

KANSAS — The November general election is right around the corner and the state of Kansas is making preparations.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 300,000 Kansans request mail-in ballots.

More than the state has ever seen.

The general election is expected to be the same.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab is giving each county two additional ballot drop boxes, but Governor Kelly urges counties to do more.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “I encourage county officials to consider using a portion of the alloted CARES Act funds to purchase as many ballot boxes as they deem necessary.”

The Governor says ballot boxes allow voters to turn in their ballots safely and quickly.

She says the boxes will also give the U.S. Postal Service some relief.