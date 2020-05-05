Kansas looking to adapt elections due to covid-19

KANSAS — After a record turnout during the Kansas Democratic Presidential Primary – done entirely by mail, new questions about what elections will look like this fall.

Our Capitol Bureau Reporter, Korinne Griffith, spoke with Secretary of State Scott Schwab about the plans.

It’s being projected that we will see another wave of coronavirus hit in the Fall or Winter.

What does that mean for our upcoming August and November elections?

Secretary of State Scott Schwab tells me that, for now, everything will remain the same — but with a few added safety measures.

You will be able to vote early at your local elections office or at advance polling locations as normal.

You can also choose to vote via mail-in ballot.

Secretary Schwab says he has asked counties to send mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters, so they know that they have that option.

And thanks to federal funding under the Cares Act, Secretary Schwab says health and safety measures are being taken to keep poll workers and voters safe.

Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State, said, “We’ve purchased over a million dollars of PPE. That includes hand sanitizers, gloves, masks and those plexi-shields that are being deployed to every county election office across the state.”

Secretary Schwab is encouraging young people to apply to be poll workers for the upcoming elections.

He says they need healthy, tech savvy people to help out — and you get paid.