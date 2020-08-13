Kansas lawmakers working to get economy back on track

KANSAS — Lawmakers are trying to get the Kansas economy back on track.

One group met at the capitol today to hear from tax, health, labor, and economic experts.

Many lawmakers don’t want to see companies forced to close.

So – they are trying to figure out the best way to keep people safe and businesses open.

Russ McCullough, Economics Professor, Ottawa University, said, “Not the governments issue to keep everybody from getting the disease but rather to reduce the chances of that through allowing people to do what they’re going to do and have the information available to both the consumers and the businesses about the risk that they’re taking.”

One economist told lawmakers he wants the state to look at hospital capacity instead of number of cases before considering of another shutdown.