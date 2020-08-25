Kansas lawmakers question state’s top health official

KANSAS — Lawmakers grilling the state’s top health expert about the coronavirus.

Legislators are asking questions about health metrics, how data is being collected, reliability of tests, and the state’s response.

One saying the way state is presenting numbers can scare Kansans. But KDHE Secretary Lee Norman says he isn’t trying to frighten people, just give them data.

Sec Lee Norman, KDHE, Said, “Covid-19 has blown by the worst influenza year even has blown by H1N1 in 2009.”

Norman says there’s ways the state can improve.

He wants to speed up test result times through commercial partners. Norman also says as we head into flu season, he hopes new methods of testing will be available.

“These trivalent tests are coming out now on one swab or one nasal swab will do influenza a, influenza b, and covid 19 at the same time and that will allow it to differentiate.”

The Secretary also says he’s also monitoring development of a coronavirus shot – but so far he’s not optimistic that will happen soon.