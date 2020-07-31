Kansas lawmakers deciding how to spend millions in relief funds

KANSAS — Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spread throughout Kansas to help with coronavirus relief.

State lawmakers are deciding how to spend more than a billion dollars of federal money.

400 million has gone to counties – 100 million will go to public health – 78 million to economic development, and 74 million to education.

A taskforce is providing recommendations on how to spend the money.

Tom Bell, Spark Taskforce Member, said, “Let’s get this money out into the field as quickly as we can but also as efficiently as we possibly can.”

The task force also is proposing 60 million dollars address internet connectivity needs. Members say this would help address telehealth, remote working, and for distance learning for students.

Marcus Baltzell, Ks Natl Education Association, said, “Some of the issues of distance learning which is a lot of it relies on your hardware you connection those good things.”

Education advocates say getting quality internet for teachers and students is critical during coronavirus.

“Unlocking the capapilities of that broadband. Being able to connect requires infrastructure and the internet service providers look at this as a central need and not a way to profit.”

They say teachers are learning the best practices of remote learning.

But without improvements to internet in some communities, teachers will have to work hard to make sure all students are getting a quality education from home.