Kansas Insurance Department sees influx of phone scams

KANSAS — The Kansas Insurance Department says there has been an influx of phone scams in the last few weeks.

The callers say they are from your insurance provider and claim to have a special coronavirus test or coronavirus insurance available for purchase. The scammers will then ask for your personal information over the phone.

This is a scam — there is no special test or insurance for the coronavirus.

If you are ever unsure, do not give your information over the phone.

Lee Modesitt, Kansas Insurance Department, said, “Everybody should be a millennial when it comes to answering the phone from somebody you don’t know — don’t answer it. Because these phone scams only work if you give them the opportunity by picking up.”

If you believe you have been the victim of a phone scam, contact your local authorities. They will connect you to the proper agency for help.