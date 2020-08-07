Kansas higher education providing significant help during pandemic

KANSAS — Kansas colleges and universities have been a significant help to the state throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Including donating personal protective equipment and opening their labs for testing.

K-State doctors are researching the effects and spread the coronavirus has from people to animals.

Researchers at the bio security research institute at Kansas State have found that certain animals, like pigs and mice, are not susceptible to the coronavirus.

Whereas cats can get the virus but will not get sick.

This is giving researchers the opportunity to see if the cats can be re-infected after they’ve recovered from the virus.

Now, researchers are testing various drugs and vaccines to treat or prevent the coronavirus in hamsters.

Dr. Juergen Richt, Kansas State University, said, “In this model, we are testing our own vaccines, which are produced at Kansas State. We test therapeutics.”

Additionally, they’ve found that mosquitoes cannot give the virus to humans.

Governor Laura Kelly visited the research institute to learn more about the extensive research being done.

She says without the Kansas higher education system, the state would be much further behind in the coronavirus response.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “We could not have done it. I will say, the universities came out early on, K-State, KU, all of them, to partner with us and they continue to do that.”

The doctors are also researching the possible effect weather has on the virus spread.

And they say they are glad for the warm Summer weather right now which helps slow the spread of the virus.