TOPEKA, Ks. — The Kansas Governor says she will release her plan on how to reopen the state on Thursday.

The statewide stay at home order issued by the Governor is set to expire in one week on May 4th.

But the amount of new cases are still in the hundreds and is expected to continue to rise next week.

Sec. Lee Norman, Dept. of Health & Environment, said, “That’s going to be a challenge in how to communicate that to people, because it looks like things are getting worse in the case count, but it’s not in reality”

Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman says that’s due to increased testing.

He says the important number is the amount of hospitalizations and deaths per positive case, both of which are going down.

So Governor doesn’t expect to extend the stay at home order.

In the meantime, she says she has been making sure industry leaders, public health officials, and safety net organizations are ready for the new normal.

Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “We’re working with everyone in the state of Kansas that we possibly can, so that when we put these out, they will have provided us input, but they’ll also know what to anticipate and they can work accordingly “

Kelly has cautioned that when the order is gone this must be a regional approach, and it will be up to local health departments to make the call on whether to leave restrictions in place.