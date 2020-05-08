KANSAS — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces nearly $500,000 in grant funding to support art organizations experiencing difficulties from covid-19.

The grant program created by the Department of Commerce and the Kansas Creative Industries Arts Commission was developed to assist with immediate financial needs.

Money will be distributed through the short-term operational support program and applications will be accepted through may 15th.

Kansas-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organizations whose primary purpose is to produce, present, promote or serve the arts are eligible to apply for SOS grant funding.

SOS grants can be used by organizations to cover payroll, fees for contract personnel and facility costs such as rent and utilities.

For more information on the Short-Term Operational Support Program and to apply online, visit www.kansascommerce.gov/ArtsSOS.