Kansas Governor announces delaying public school reopening until after Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday she’s issuing an executive order delaying schools reopening until after Labor Day.

The announcement came as she and Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson discussed the Kansas Education Plan for the fall on Wednesday.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman also joined the news conference.

Thirty minutes before the news conference, protesters gathered outside of the capitol urging Gov. Kelly to keep schools only online if they can’t guarantee the safety of teachers and students.