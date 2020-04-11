Kansas Department of Labor warns Kansans to fill out their unemployment claims correctly

KANSAS — The state is warning Kansans to fill out their unemployment claims correctly.

Leaders say some people are claiming income for weeks they were employed.

Your claim will be rejected and your payment delayed.

Here is what the state said today in a Facebook live.

Laurel Klein Searles, Kansas Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance Director, said, “When you are filing your weekly claim for your last day of work, please make sure that you claim, and report, your first week that you did not receive income for.”

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia says that just yesterday – 2,500 weekly claims were filed.

Tonight – hold times are down at the Kansas Unemployment Call Center.

Additional state employees are now answering calls.

Secretary Garcia says the center’s 85 state employees more than tripled the amount of calls taken.

Here’s what Secretary Garcia had to say about this on the department’s Facebook live today.

“This is a major improvement, and we’re excited to be able to assist our Kansans more, especially in this time of crisis,” said Garcia.

Over 70,000 Kansans are seeking unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.