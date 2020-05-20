Kansas Department of Labor makes changes to unemployment filing process

KANSAS — If you are filing for unemployment in Kansas– we have new information about when you need to file.

The Department of Labor has updated its gating process.

Starting immediately: If your last name begins with a through g file on Sunday, h through m file on Monday, n through s on Tuesday and t through z on Wednesday.

If you miss your filing day, anyone can file Thursday through Saturday.

Secretary Garcia says this will help relieve stress on the department’s computer system but also helps get payments out quicker.

Secretary Delia Garcia, KDOL, said, “It’s a partnership through people, through individuals, you know paying attention to the advice and guidance we’re trying to give through social media and through the website.”

Secretary Garcia says the department is seeing a decrease in number of unemployment claims.

They have paid out more than $223 million so far.