Kansas DCF still making home visits amid covid-19

TOPEKA, Ks. — With the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Kansas, many government agencies are opting to work from home.

But what does that mean for an agency that does a lot of important in-person work?

A large portion of the work the department for children and families does involves visiting homes and meeting with families to make sure kids are safe and well taken care of.

Representatives from the department say, despite the coronavirus pandemic, that is still happening.

Deputy Secretary for DCF, Tanya Keys, says that staff is still making regular contact with families, as normal.

If the family is able, meetings are now done via video calls, but if the situation permits an in-person visit, staff are still doing so.

This involves asking coronavirus screening questions to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, but the department also has personal protective equipment to enter homes, if necessary.

Keys adds that the department is still available to take calls and answer any questions.

Tanya Keys, Deputy Secretary, DCF, said, “We want to know how you’re doing. We want to know if we need to connect you to any additional supports in this time. If you haven’t heard from us, you’ll hear from us soon.”

And staff at the Kansas Protection Report Center are still in place to take reports of suspected abuse or neglect.