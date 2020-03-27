Kansas Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

The number of deaths in Kansas has risen to 4.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas announced the death this morning.

Officials did not provide any details about the patient.

Two others have died in the county, with the other in neighboring Johnson County.

The state reported Thursday that it has at least 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 42 from Wednesday.

Locally, there are 7 total cases in Southeast Kansas, with reports in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford and Neosho Counties.