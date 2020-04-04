Kansas coronavirus cases reach nearly 700 with 21 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 698 positive cases in the state, up 78 from Friday, with 21 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Sedgwick County has 97 positive cases, up twelve from Friday, according to the KDHE.
- Total Positive Cases: 698 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)
- Male: 322 cases
- Female: 376 cases
- Deaths (included in above numbers): 21
- Hospitalizations: 172
- Total Negative Test Results for Kansans: 6,880
Number of cases in southeast Kansas:
- Bourbon County: 3
- Cherokee County: 5
- Crawford County: 4
- Labette County: 4
- Linn County: 5
- Montgomery County: 6
- Neosho County: 1
- Woodson County: 3