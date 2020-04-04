Closings
There are currently 29 active closings. Click for more details.

Kansas coronavirus cases reach nearly 700 with 21 deaths

Joplin Area Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 698 positive cases in the state, up 78 from Friday, with 21 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Sedgwick County has 97 positive cases, up twelve from Friday, according to the KDHE.

  • Total Positive Cases: 698 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)
  • Male: 322 cases
  • Female: 376 cases
  • Deaths (included in above numbers): 21
  • Hospitalizations: 172
  • Total Negative Test Results for Kansans: 6,880

Number of cases in southeast Kansas:

  • Bourbon County: 3
  • Cherokee County: 5
  • Crawford County: 4
  • Labette County: 4
  • Linn County: 5
  • Montgomery County: 6
  • Neosho County: 1
  • Woodson County: 3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories