Kansas coronavirus cases reach nearly 700 with 21 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 698 positive cases in the state, up 78 from Friday, with 21 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Sedgwick County has 97 positive cases, up twelve from Friday, according to the KDHE.

Total Positive Cases: 698 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)

Male: 322 cases

Female: 376 cases

Deaths (included in above numbers): 21

Hospitalizations: 172

Total Negative Test Results for Kansans: 6,880

Number of cases in southeast Kansas: