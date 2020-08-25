Kansas children in foster care overcoming challenges during covid-19

KASNAS — Foster kids are having to overcome challenges during the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has caused some children to feel alone while being separated from others.

Normally foster kids would be able to see relatives in person, but the department has switched to more video chats to let kids interact with loved ones.

Sec. Laura Howard, Dept. for Children & Families, said, “Our providers are making a lot more use of virtual tools for example to make those family connections, from a DCF perspective, although we were impacted as a large degree as an agency, those core things like investigating child abuse never stopped.”

Leaders of the foster care system say its improving.

The state of Kansas has seen years of problems including not being able to provide proper places for children to stay and a high number of missing foster kids.