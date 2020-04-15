Kansas Chamber releases plan to safely restart state economy

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on the Kansas Senate sergeant at arms’ desk in the back of the chamber, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ease, the Kansas Chamber released more than 40 recommendations Wednesday gathered from the state’s business community to help restart the state’s economy.

“The Kansas business community’s priority is ensuring its employees are safe and healthy while working to provide the much-needed support, services and products during this global crisis,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb.

“At some point, possibly soon, the health crisis will subside to the point where business and society can begin to reopen. To ensure Kansas is ready, state and local government officials and business leaders should work together to develop specific health metrics and safety criteria, that when met, will give businesses, their employees and citizens confidence in the safety of their workplaces so we can begin to reopen the Kansas economy,” Cobb said.

The Relief and Recovery Agenda reflects related health and economic data as well as input from chamber members and other business organizations from across the state, representing all industries and business sectors.

The Kansas Chamber’s agenda includes short and long-term recommendations. Most require either to be enacted with an executive order by Governor Laura Kelly or require action by the Kansas Legislature.

For more information on the Chamber’s Relief and Recovery Agenda, click here.