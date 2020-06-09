Kansas Capitol open to the public for the first time in nearly three months

TOPEKA, Ks. — The Kansas Capitol is open to the public for the first time in nearly three months.

Once you walk in the doors, you’re temperature is taken, and masks are strongly encouraged.

Officials aren’t seeing as many visitors as a typical year, but people are starting to get out of the house and take trips, like the Campbell family from Overland Park.

Patrick Campbell, Tourist, said, We’re just spending the day, checking out Topeka, something we’ve never ever done, and I’m kind of the guy that likes to do all the touristy things at times.

There aren’t any guided tours yet, the gift shop is closed, and you can’t make the trek to the top of the dome. But that will change as safety precautions are put in place.

You can still walk around the Capitol to see the Governor’s office, both chambers of the legislature, and the murals, statues, and artifacts throughout the building.

Joe Brentano, Capitol Visitor Center, said, “I think really the value is in what people take away from it there, what they see. An alternative, a safe alternative, it’s something to do. Naturally this time of year, we get a lot of travelers and families, and young kids, that are looking to get out of the heat and do something, so I hope mostly we provide that for visitors, families.”

State officials expect a shift to more local tourism this summer but people from out of the state have also been calling to find out when the capitol reopened.