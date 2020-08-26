Kansas Attorney General looking to change state of emergency operations

KANSAS — Disagreements between the Attorney General and the Governor have been commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says there are many legal issues with how Kansas is operating during a state of emergency.

Schmidt has gone against the Governor multiple times.

He believes that local officials can opt out of the Governor’s executive order on wearing masks and keeping distance in schools. He also differed with the Governor on the ways executive orders should be enforced. Now he wants lawmakers to fix the wording before the state gets hit with a lawsuit.

Derek Schmidt, (R) Kansas Attorney General, said, “Should there essentially be different types of disasters, should different types of declarations cause different parts of the emergency management response to be triggered.”

During a state of emergency, the Governor is granted greater powers – but Schmidt is worried that lawmakers might be giving the Governor powers of the legislature – which he says isn’t allowed.

“It is really hard for me to even articulate how it was necessary to protect the civilian population in the state of Kansas to allow alcohol sales at the curbside.”

Schmidt shared nine ideas with lawmakers that can help clear up states of emergency, he also says a constitutional amendment may be needed to determine how government should operate during an emergency.