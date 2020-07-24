Kansas Attorney General and Governor butt heads over mask mandate in schools

KANSAS — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he believes local officials don’t have to follow the Governor’s mask mandate in schools.

On Monday, the Governor announced two executive orders.

One to delay the start of schools and one to require masks, hand sanitizer, and temperature checks in schools.

The state board of education voted down the Governor’s plan to delay the start of schools.

Now the state’s top law enforcement official says the mask requirement can be made on a local level as well.

Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “I think the attorney general is wrong, I think the only reason that the counties have the option of opting out of other executive orders is because of house bill 2016 which altered my emergency management powers but it did not impact my ability due an executive order for school districts.”

Either way Kelly says she will work with local officials to put all of her recommendations in place as we near the start of school.