Kansas announces new help for unemployed

TOPEKA, Ks. — Governor Laura Kelly announces new help available to Kansans who are unemployed due to the coronavirus.

Governor Kelly says federal funding will help get Kansans qualifying for unemployment $600 more in benefits per week. But, she adds, in order to get this federal assistance, changes must be made at the state level.

In order for people to get funding quickly, the Governor is waving the standard week waiting time while filing for unemployment.

The Governor has also temporarily waived the requirement that people seeking unemployment benefits must be actively seeking work.

All Kansas employers must now notify all employees let-go due to the virus, if they qualify for unemployment benefits.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “This flexibility will ensure that Kansas workers and business owners will can secure the safety and protection that unemployment insurance is designed to provide at times like this.”

The Kansas Department of Labor is receiving upwards of 200,000 calls each day, that number even reached 877,000 yesterday alone.

Because of this, the governor is moving employees from other state agencies, doubling call lines and extending hours in order to get all Kansans assistance.

The Governor and the Department of Labor are encouraging people to file for unemployment online, if possible.

If you must call, stay on the line, someone will help you as soon as they can.