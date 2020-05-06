Kansans overdue on utility payments won’t have to worry about shutoffs for a few more weeks

KANSAS — Kansans overdue on their utility payments won’t have to worry about getting shut off for a few more weeks.

The Kansas Corporation Commission has extended its emergency order, suspending utility disconnects until May 31st.

The action is the result of customers experiencing hardship due to the pandemic.

The K.C.C.’s first extension date was April 15th, that was later pushed back to May 15th, which is now May 31st.

There’s a chance the commission will extend that date even farther into the future.