Kansans could soon hit limit of state unemployment benefits

KANSAS — Some people could soon hit their limit of state unemployment benefits.

In Kansas, you can only receive benefits from the state’s regular unemployment insurance for up to 26 weeks.

It’s been 22 weeks since the middle of March when the state of emergency began for the coronavirus outbreak.

When state benefits run out, federal programs begin providing additional relief to the Kansas system.

Sec Ryan Wright, Dept of Labor, said, “That transfers that burden of payment over to the federal funds, and so at that point, once they’ve exhausted regular unemployment, all of the rest of the funds come out of those federal funds.”

The extensions can add an additional 33 weeks of benefits.

The federal government and the state have already provided $1.77 billion to unemployed Kansans since March 15th.

Kansas started off with around $1 billion in its state unemployment trust fund – that has been lowered to $663 million now.

Depending on how much unemployment insurance is claimed in the coming months – that money could run out next July or as early as January.

But the fereral government would step in to make sure Kansans are getting help.

Chuck Magerl, Steering Committee, Spark Taskforce, said, “If the state’s trust fund starts to run low, we can also call on the feds to help bolster that with some interest free loans, so the feds are going to play a big part in unemployment Kansas in the coming months.”

The President also announced a recent executive order to provide an additional $300 a week of federal funding, but the state department of labor says it has not made a decision on whether to use that plan because there are significant challenges to implement it.