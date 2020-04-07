Justin Brands halts production at 2 southwest Missouri factories

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Two production factories in southwest Missouri are temporarily closed, furloughing more than 300 workers.

Justin Brands stopped production at their Carthage and Cassville facilities back on March 20th.

That effects 171 employees in Carthage and 147 in Cassville.

A handful of employees at the Joplin and Monett Justin Brand stores are also affected.

Employees at all locations were compensated either their regular wages, or wages from their PTO bank, up until April 4th.

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act’s website, this is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Company leaders hope to re-employ affected workers and be back in operation in less than six months, but that timeline remains uncertain.