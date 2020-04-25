Joplin’s Mayor says city staff are creating a plan to start getting the city back to normal in stages

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Mayor says city staff have been working hard to put a plan together to start getting the city back to normal in stages.

The plan could be adjusted depending on what the governor of Missouri decides to do.

Or if the number of cases the city sees increases or stays low.

It will be given to the Joplin City Council to consider before being put in place.

Gary Shaw, Joplin Mayor, said, “We probably will ease back into it just a little bit. And will watch and observe, see that. And if that’s successful then we will do a little bit more, and then do a little bit more until we get back to where normal is. And certainly each step we take will be highly observed by our health department, our health advisors in the community to make sure that we aren’t doing something to jeopardize the progress that we’ve made. But i think that we’re ready and i think that it’s go for us to begin this program.”

Del Camp, Chief Clinical Officer at Ozark Center, also spoke this morning.

He talked about dealing with stress right now and services that people can use.

And he commended the resiliency of the people of Joplin.