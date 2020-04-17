Joplin’s Connect 2 Culture working to keep arts and culture alive despite social distancing.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Connect 2 Culture is working to keep the arts and culture alive in the community, despite social distancing.

The organization is thinking creatively about how to still give people a chance to experience arts and culture in Joplin.

They’ve relied heavily on social media, Facebook, and YouTube to get the word out.

Plus, they’re learning new ideas by connecting with other people in the arts world.

A virtual round table discussion was held earlier this week with many leaders in Joplin’s arts scene along with someone from the Missouri Arts Council.

Plus, new videos called “C-2-C at a Distance” highlight several oraganizations.

The Post Art Library, Wildcat Glades Friends Group, and Spiva Center for the Arts are playing a big role.

Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture Director, said, “We definitely don’t want people to forget about us during this time. And we want them to learn about new opportunities so that when we can leave our houses, then they can enjoy those opportunities.”

To-go art kits are available from Create’n’sip Studios and Firehouse Pottery.

The Post Art Library also has a downloadable coloring book.

For all that information and to sign up for Connect 2 Culture emails, follow the link below.