Joplin woman sews 100 masks for school employees as district makes changes to food distribution

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is making sure the school districts front line workers are safe and healthy by donating 100 masks.

Joplin School’s have bus drivers and food service workers preparing meals for kids and handing them out.

They’ve been making sure to wear gloves and buy a mask with their own money — if they could find them.

The masks were donated by Sarah Nagel — and they are hand sewn and reusable — plus they have a slot for a filter.

This generous donation will make a huge difference for the food service workers making sure the districts children don’t go hungry.

Rick Kenkel, Joplin Public School District, said, “To me it’s awesome, trying to find masks at this time is very challenging so to have someone donate over a hundred masks is greatly appreciated.”

Joplin School District is also changing up their food delivery and pick up.

Instead of the normal five days a week, they’ll have Monday, Wednesday, and Friday pickups or deliveries.

The packs will have more food in them to last through the extra day.

The district wants to limit exposure for parents, students and staff.