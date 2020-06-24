JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman has been selected to be part of an organization to help improve the safety of people who live and work in nursing homes.

Lori Porter is the C.E.O. Of the Southwest Missouri-based National Association of Health Care Assistants.

Porter was one of just 25 people in the country to be selected to be on the National Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes.

That commission’s recommendations will be shared with President Donald Trump.

Lori Porter, C.E.O., National Assoc. of Health Care Assistants, said, It’s the commission on safety and quality in nursing homes, we have a report that will be due to President Trump on September the First so we have just a few months to do our work and conclude so the report can be developed.”

Porter has been a Certified Nursing Assistant for four decades.

Her organization advocates for more than 26,000 C.N.A.’s across the country.