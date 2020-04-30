Joplin unveils strategy to re-open community

JOPLIN, Mo. — After issuing a stay-at-home order nearly a month ago, the city of Joplin unveils a strategy to re-open the community.

Wednesday City Council members approved a multi-phase plan for response and recovery during a special meeting.

The plan begins with continuing to monitor our current covid-19 cases along with increasing the availability of personal protective equipment.

From there, some businesses will be able to re-open with limits on how many people can be in the building.

Restrictions vary on the type of business along with each building’s fire code, but those numbers will not include employees.

Each step in the plan removes some of those restrictions, but before moving onto the next step, a list of criteria must be met.

Although the plan sets guidelines for area businesses and organizations, city leaders note that a large responsibility falls in the hands of the community to continue using safe social distancing.

Gary Shaw, Mayor of Joplin, said, “Our people have done well, I’m very proud. We have not had any additional cases for several and so this also helped us be able to make this next step and this step has a time-frame on it and if we see that we’re making better progress, we can actually speed that time frame up a little bit if we, if it merits.”

Shaw adds that the plan can be modified in the future to fit the needs of the community, but for now, the current draft lays the groundwork for getting joplin back up and running.

The plan was passed on an emergency basis and will go into effect Monday.