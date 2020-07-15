Joplin to start distributing masks to residents

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin will start handing out free masks to residents later this week.

The city now has 50,000 cloth masks they’ll distribute in a drive thru operation at Memorial Hall.

The project will hand out one mask per resident and city workers ask that you bring your wastewater and trash bill as proof of address.

The distribution will run from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to one p.m., and four p.m. to six p.m.

That’s on Thursday and Friday of this week as well as Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week.

The site will also be open this Saturday from nine a.m. to one p.m.

We’ve got more on who’s authorized to pick up masks and how traffic will flow onsite at fourstateshomepage.com.