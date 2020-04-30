Joplin to open another drive-thru testing site

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin will have another drive through covid-19 testing site opening.

The operation will start offering testing tomorrow.

It’ll open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

It’s a partnership with Walmart and E-True-North as well as state and local officials.

Testing will be available for people with symptoms of covid-19 plus all health care providers and first responders.

In order to get tested, you must qualify for screening, and a schedule an appointment.

Gary Shaw, Joplin Mayor, said, “In order to start opening things up, we need to have testing available so if there’s any additional problems, we can address that quickly. This just really, 200 more tests a day? It is just an outstanding blessing for our community, and it’s going to give us the opportunity to be reassured that the decisions we’re making on a daily basis will be confirmed.”

Those who are tested will stay in their cars and use a self administered nasal swab test.

They ask you bring your ID and a valid drivers license.

A trained medical volunteer will watch to make sure it’s done correctly.

You’ll get a text when your results are ready–which should only take about 24-48 hours.

www.doineedacovid19test.com