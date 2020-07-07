Joplin to once again have three flights per day to Dallas

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Regional Airport will return to three flights-a-day to Dallas, starting this week.

The airport had been running just one flight to Dallas each day for several months, since the start of the pandemic.

Non-stop flights to Chicago are still not running.

But, community leaders are hopeful this step is a sign of getting somewhat back to normal.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, said, “So, we really encourage everybody to Fly Joplin. And the opportunity to do so is going to increase exponentially.”

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “I know that the airlines are good at social distancing, and trying to make sure the filters are working well. But I’m glad to see us trying to move towards a normal, obviously, in a responsible way.”

The three flights to Dallas through American Airlines will start again Tuesday.