Joplin talks reopening the economy in Wednesday presser

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders discuss when businesses could start opening back up to the public.

Both the state and city stay-at-home orders run through May 3rd.

There have been preliminary discussions already on what the next phase would look like as early as May 4th when businesses begin to open back up.

More guidance will be received later this week and the state of Missouri will go public next week outlining what to anticipate.

But Joplin Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter said it’ll be in phases.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber of Commerce President, said, “Missouri Department of Economic Development and the Governor’s office are working on, an analytics, based data approach on how to open. And again, this’ll be in phases. There’ll be parts of our state that’ll be able to open sooner than others. Again, it’s back on us–it’s back on us–on how soon, we can move back to a new normal.”

Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw added we may be nearing the end, but says residents need to keep practicing all the necessary precautions such as washing your hands and cleaning off surfaces.