“Joplin Stay-at-Home Order”-Frequently Asked Questions by Residents

Why was this order issued? The Stay-at-Home emergency order was issued to protect the health and safety of all residents of Joplin, with the goal of limiting the continued community spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. It was issued based on the guidance of public health experts, as well as consultations with area medical leaders about the consequences of continued community spread of coronavirus in the Joplin metropolitan region and potential impact on health care availability and access.

How long is the order in effect? The new emergency order will take effect at 12:01 am on Monday, April 6, 2020 and will remain in effect through 11:59 pm on April 19, 2020. The order will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and may be modified as circumstances change based on guidance from public health officials and other experts.

What does this order require? The order requires Joplin residents to stay at home unless they are engaged in one of the essential activities specified in the order. Essential activities include working in an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, seeking medical care, caring for a family member of a loved one, and exercising and maintaining personal health. Individuals must practice social distancing to the extent feasible while engaging in these activities, and to stay home if not engaging in one of the specific activities, such as playing with their children, doing yardwork, planting flowers or just enjoying the sunshine.

Will residents be subject to penalties such as arrest or citations for leaving their homes? Residents can leave their residences to engage in essential activities, including exercising and maintaining personal health (biking, walking, running), working at an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, or seeking medical care. We strongly urge Joplin residents to stay at home if they are not engaged in any of these essential activities as this will greatly aid efforts to stop the community spread of COVID-19. The city will enforce this order by issuing citations that may result in fines, suspending business licenses and assessing other penalties.