Joplin Self-Serve Mask Distribution

by: Luke Sachetta

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will begin a new way of distributing masks starting Tuesday, July 28.

Several locations around Joplin will offer masks to the public for the use of COVID-19 prevention.

The locations are:

  • Joplin City Hall, 602 South Main Street
  • Joplin Police Department, 202 East 3rd Street
  • Fire Station #2 at 2825 W. Junge Boulevard
  • Fire Station #4 at 3402 S. Main Street
  • Fire Station #6 at 5302 W. 32nd Street

The city encourages everyone to visit the locations if they do not already have a mask, and to take some for family members who may need them also.

