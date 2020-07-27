Joplin Self-Serve Mask Distribution

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will begin a new way of distributing masks starting Tuesday, July 28.
Several locations around Joplin will offer masks to the public for the use of COVID-19 prevention.
The locations are:
- Joplin City Hall, 602 South Main Street
- Joplin Police Department, 202 East 3rd Street
- Fire Station #2 at 2825 W. Junge Boulevard
- Fire Station #4 at 3402 S. Main Street
- Fire Station #6 at 5302 W. 32nd Street
The city encourages everyone to visit the locations if they do not already have a mask, and to take some for family members who may need them also.