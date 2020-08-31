Joplin sees spike in covid cases in K-12 age group

JOPLIN, Mo. — Schools reopening–from universities to K-12–means a spike in covid cases for Joplin.

Over the last week the Joplin Health Department has seen more covid cases from the K through 12 age group. They’re also seeing them from the university age group as well.

The Health Department has numerous staff and individuals quarantined right now tied to schools.

The Joplin City Council is not looking at stepping back in the re-opening plan or a mask ordinance. They’ll meet next Tuesday and discuss numbers and options then.

As far as the impact at local schools–it’s up to them if they need or want to close for any period of time.

Dan Pekarek Joplin Health Department, said, “The schools will make that decision, they’ll ask for our advice before they make that decision I assume, but that is an individual schools decision.”

The city is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations but that doesn’t mean just Joplin residents.

Cases are up across the Four States.