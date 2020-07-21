Joplin sees slight decrease in number of new covid cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — After weeks of significant daily increases in the number of new covid 19 cases in Joplin, city officials say there is some good news to report.

There is evidence efforts to slow the spread of new cases in Joplin are finally paying off.

We’re looking at a slight drop in new cases.

City leaders have been handing out free masks to residents in hopes that will have an even bigger impact on new cases.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “As of today, we have 55 active cases in Joplin, and five of those are hospitalized, and so if you’ve been keeping score at home, those are improving numbers over the weeks we’ve been presenting so we do feel like uh we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

Ryan Talken, Assistant Director, Joplin Health Department, said “We all know everybody’s getting tired of this but keep it up, our numbers, this is the first time we’re starting to see uh at least a flat line in most of our categories with some slight improvement with others.”

Both men say now is not the time to get complacent and stop wearing a mask and washing your hands and keeping your distance from others.

To date, 7,000 free masks have been handed out in Joplin.

And if you still need one, you’ll have a chance to get one on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week.

And if you see a mask on the ground, Talken says to through it away as quickly as possible and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.