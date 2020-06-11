Joplin sees increase in covid cases, prompting local hospital to re-enact some precautions

JOPLIN, Mo. — The number of covid-19 cases has steadily increased in the Joplin area recently, causing a local hospital to re-enact some of its safety precautions for visitors.

Dr. Robert McNab, director of the Freeman Covid Unit says just a couple of weeks ago there weren’t any patients in that unit, but he says that has changed.

He says the recent increase of new cases is proof the virus isn’t done in Southwest Missouri just yet.

He feels the sudden case surge is the result of too many people no longer wearing masks and ignoring the concepts of social distancing and social isolation.

He says one patient is on a ventilator and some others, who are in their 30’s and 40’s are experiencing breathing problems.

Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman Covid Unit Director, said, “So there are only 15 beds in the “C Zone” currently and we expanded that out just yesterday to that, 10 of them are confirmed with Covid, five of them are being worked up to potentially have Covid and we are now expanding the unit another four rooms today”

As a result of the uptick of covid cases, Freeman Hospital is going back to its policy of requiring visitors and patients to wear masks when they enter a freeman facility.

Patients will be allowed only two visitors between the hours of 7 a.m. To 7 p.m.

Children under the age of 18 won’t be allowed in unless seeking medical treatment.

No one will be allowed to visit a pending or positive covid patient.

