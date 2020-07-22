Joplin sees decrease in car accidents in first half of 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin sees a big drop in car wrecks – a double digit decrease for the first half of the year.

Joy Nelson, Driver, said, “Range Line and 32nd – you always see – well, I’ve seen a few accidents there. And at least people honking and getting frustrated.”

Joy Nelson is always watching out for a potential wreck.

But Joplin roads have been safer so far in 2020.

JPD Capt. Will Davis, said, “Crash numbers are down this year.”

Joplin police logged 729 wrecks from January through June, a drop of 18%.

Coronavirus restrictions could be one factor.

“There could have been a decrease with people not being out and about as much.”

Injury accidents are also down, dropping from 174 to 114.

But fatal wrecks rose, with six victims in 2020 compared to three last year.

Officers hope to reduce that trend – focusing on the factors leading to crashes.

“Following too close, following too close. Eating while driving, putting on makeup. Not talking on the phone or texting while driving.

And while wrecks can happen anywhere in town, there are a few spots where the odds aren’t in your favor.

“Your top five locations are Highway FF and I-49 – followed by 24th and Range Line, 7th and Maiden Lane, 15th and Murphy Boulevard and then, 7th and Range Line.”