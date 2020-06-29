Joplin Sees Another Surge of COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

This brings the county’s total to 140 cases, with 69 cases still in isolation, 69 recovered, and another 121 people under quarantine — from having contact with a positive case.

6 of those positive cases are currently in the hospital, the rest are recovering from home.

Also mentioned during today’s city briefing — masks. Mayor Ryan Stanley strongly encouraging people to wear face masks while they’re in public.

With the 4th of July holiday weekend quickly approaching — there is concern that celebrations will cause an even greater spike of cases locally. So health officials are asking that you wear a mask and keep your distance from others if you plan to celebrate with a group.