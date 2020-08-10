Joplin seeing increase in covid hospitalizations from surrounding communities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin is seeing an increase in covid-19 hospitalizations but not necessarily from Joplin residents.

There are 33 patients at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital for covid-19.

One of the patients is from Joplin–just admitted today.

But the others aren’t from the community.

That doesn’t mean stop wearing a mask or washing your hands as often as possible.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “This is something we are still in this fight, we are still asking everybody to be partnering with us to be Covid responsible and doing all those things that we’ve asked you to do for the last five six months to help us fight that.”

The total number of active cases in city limits is just 34.