Joplin Schools working to keep students engaged

The push to keep Joplin students engaged online kicked off today.

The school district has added dozens of worksheets and projects for students to tackle during the wellness break.

School leaders say it’s important not only for kids to stay engaged, but to maintain the connection between students and teachers.

Sarah Mwangi, Joplin Schools Asst. Superintendent, said, “Together we will get through this and hopefully provide them options of where they can continue engaging in some learning in their home.”

Parents who haven’t talked to their student’s school can find out more by calling the school phone number.

Online content is available through the district website by clicking on the digital learning packet.

http://joplinschools.org/