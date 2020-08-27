Joplin Schools working to expand WiFi access

JOPLIN, Mo. — Expanding WiFi access is the focus of a new project at Joplin schools.

The school district is bumping up connectivity in parking lots on every district campus.

The goal is to ensure students who are working online have an option for internet access – even if it’s not available at home.

The expansion is already set up at Joplin High School, and will continuing growing at other locations.

Eric Pitcher, Joplin Schools Tech. Director, said, “We’re hoping this will supply immediate needs and then we’ll keep looking at other options if the virtual students are still having difficulty finding a place to get WiFi.”

The school district is spending about $46,000 to buy the equipment needed and for installation.