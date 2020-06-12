Joplin Schools Summer Student Tests Postive for COVID-19

The following is a release from the Joplin Schools:

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Schools received confirmation today, June 12th that one of our summer school students tested positive for COVID-19.

The District continues to follow policies and procedures for summer school that were approved by the health department. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place. Additionally, deep cleaning will occur over the weekend. Furthermore, we are in constant communication and in full cooperation with the health department as we follow their guidance.

We cannot release the student’s name. However, the health department is in the process of contacting anyone in the next 24 hours that needs to be notified. If you are contacted by the Health Department please follow their recommendations. As a parent, if you have concerns about your student attending summer school, you are welcome to keep your child home. Please notify your child’s school if you choose to do so. Thank you for your cooperation.