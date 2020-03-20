Joplin Schools release extended online learning opportunities

JOPLIN, MO.— Joplin public schools release access to online learning opportunities as area students stay home to help flatten the curve.

Joplin High School will continue to use “Canvas” to access lessons and turn in assignments. K-8 is being encouraged to utilize lessons provided here.

The school district says parents should expect educators to be reaching out to them in the next couple of days. To better understand device and internet needs, a phone survey will also be conducted next week.

After reviewing the survey results the district will release hard copy packets for students without digital access.