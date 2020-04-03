Joplin schools introducing new way for students and teachers to interact

JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting Monday, Joplin schools is rolling out a new way for teachers and students to interact.

Teachers will create weekly videos and online learning activities for students of all grade levels.

For parents with internet access and devices, you should have already received communication from your child’s teacher.

Families without internet can pick up hard copy packets at the schools during from 11 to 12 during meal pickup.

It is also available online for download and includes a week worth of activities.

Sarah Mwangi, Assistant Superintendent Of Learning Services, said, “We know structure is super important for kids, so we want to make sure that we provide as much opportunity and structure for our families and support them. but more than anything, Joplin schools really just wants our families to know we’re going to reach out to you. we’re going to try to connect with you.”

Mwangi says Joplin schools is dedicated to keeping the connection among staff, students, and their families strong and if you need anything at this time, reach out to your schools.