Joplin Schools extends meal handouts for students

JOPLIN, Mo. — Free meals will be available for students in the Joplin School District through the end of December.

The district received a waiver extension through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to handout two free meals a day.

The program will be available for all students attending Joplin schools. That includes kids who are in virtual or in-person classes.

The waiver approval also means any child 18 and under — even if they are not Joplin students — are eligible for free meals.

District staff say it’s good news for families that are still struggling financially.

Rick Kenkel, Joplin Schools Director of Food Service, said, “So I think that’s going to be a huge benefit to our families, our students to be able to receive a free meal especially in a time when layoffs or return to work hasn’t been fully implemented yet.”

A grab and go breakfast and lunch will be available every day, Monday through Friday.

Families should use the meal pick-up line at Joplin High School’s Grand Avenue entrance from 9 to 10 a.m.