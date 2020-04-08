Joplin Schools distribute 59,000 meals in two weeks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin School District’s meal program is feeding thousands of local kids.

Joplin is one of several area school districts that started offering breakfast and lunches for kids up to the age of 18 two weeks ago.

The first week, there were 27,000 meals handed out.

That number swelled last week and they expect it to continue to grow as more an more people hear about the program.

Rick Kenkel, Director of Child Nutrition, Joplin Schools, said, “Last week we had right at 32,000 breakfasts and lunches distributed and then yesterday we had quite a few more come because of the homework pick up.”

The meals can be picked up at every Joplin public school as well as some school bus routes around town.

The program is funded through a federal grant.

You don’t have to be a student in the public schools to pick up the meals.