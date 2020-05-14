Joplin School District to move forward with Summer school this year

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is moving forward with Summer school this year.

Of course if there’s no spikes in covid-19 cases, Summer school in Joplin will start June 1st and will run until July 1st.

They’re currently aiming for a 15-to-one student-to-teacher ratio, and plan to keep classroom groups consistent to avoid group overlap.

Bus transportation will not be provided this year with the exception of special education students who require it.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “We will not be having parents come into the building. They (the kids) will be dropped off at the curb at a certain time. Those students will then go straight to their classrooms. We will not as usual have an assembly area or any kind of holding area, just go straight to their classroom.”

Since the pandemic began, the Joplin School District has served more than 300,000 meals to students.

The current meal program will run through May 21.

Summer feeding program locations will be announced next week.