Joplin School District changing how they’ll do meals for kids next week

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is changing how they’ll do meals for kids next week.

They’re actually reducing the amount of locations to pick up a meal.

But three schools will start serving hot lunches for students in Summer school.

Sack lunches will be ready for any child in Joplin 18 and under from June through July first.

Rick KenKel, Director of Child Nutrition, Joplin Schools, said, “We’re closing some sites and opening up inside feeding for our summer school kids but excluding external visitors at the summer school sites, but we are having the curbside delivery locations as they have been for the last six weeks.”

He says the only exception to that rule will be at North Middle School and Royal Heights Elementary due to school maintenance projects at each building.

Joplin High School will be the only location where Summer school students will receive hot meals inside.

Other students will also be able to pick up bag lunches on the back side of the building.